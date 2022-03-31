The Houe of Reps has claimed that sometimes public officials regard them as jokers, but that they are not

This was the conclusion of the House on Wednesday, March 30, when Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi and the IGP failed to show up at the chamber

The deputy speaker of the lower house, Idris Wase, refused to meet with representatives of the service chiefs sent for a briefing on the Kaduna-Abuja train attack

The leadership of the House of Representatives is furious over the inability of Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to honour its invitation on the Abuja-Kaduna trail attack.

Instead of coming in person, the top public officials sent their representatives to the meeting on Wednesday, March 30, The Cable reports.

This infuriated the lower legislative body which regarded the absence of the IGP and the minister as a spite.

Speaking on the issue, the deputy speaker of the green chamber, Idris Wase, noted that no matter the enormity of assignment the security heads are handling, they owe the parliament a briefing on the bomb attack which is now an issue of national concern.

Expressing deep displeasure, Wase noted that it appears that lawmakers are being considered as jokers, but that they are not such, Premium Times added.

His words:

“We do not have any doubt regarding your capacity and your role. As operational officers, you have the intel in terms of what has to be done, but I’m constrained as the deputy speaker to continue the meeting because the accounting officers are the ones that are supposed to be here while you give them the necessary support.

“I am saying with a heavy heart. No matter the assignment our generals are handling, I believe the parliament requires a listening ear. This is the house of the people. I am not happy expressing my disappointment.

“In all the agencies, none of all the chief executives that were invited came. Maybe we are considered to be jokers, but we are not jokers.”

In a tweet on Thursday, March 31, the house declined meeting with representatives of service chiefs who were invited to explain circumstances surrounding the attack.

The tweet read:

"The leadership of the @HouseNGRled by the Deputy Speaker,Rep. @HonAhmedWase declined meeting with representatives of service chiefs, insisting that the service chiefs must appear in person to explain circumstances surrounding the attacks involving an Abuja-Kaduna train service."

