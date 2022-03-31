The clash between farmers and herders in Benue state has taken a new turn with another attack leaving many dead

It was gathered that dead bodies littered the streets of the affected communities which include old and young residence

Benue state government has decried that the current state of insecurity in Nigeria is increasingly becoming worrisome and seriously needs an intervention by the federal government

Benue, Makurdi - Tragedy has continued to plague the new week in north-central Nigeria as the latest report revealed that suspected herders attacked and killed scores of residents in three communities of Benue state.

Confirming this report, a statement made available to Legit.ng, said that Guma, Kwande, and Gwer West local government areas were attacked by suspected herders on Tuesday, March 29.

Governor Samuel Ortom over the years has been critical of the federal government over the incessant herders' attack on farmers in Benue state. Photo Credit: (Samuel Ortom, Femi Adesina)

Source: Facebook

According to the statement by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom issued via his spokesperson, Nathaniel Ikyur, many were killed during the attack.

Ikyur stated that security agencies confirmed the attack in Kasekyo near Tse Torkula village in Guma local government which resulted in the death of an aged man who was shot dead on his motorcycle.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng gathered that security agencies confirmed that the incident happened between the hours of 09:30 on Tuesday, March 29.

It was said that Agro Rangers went on a rescue mission but upon getting to the scene of the incident damages had already been done as many were killed during the attack.

The security team were able to recover the dead bodies as they were taken to the nearby hospital in the community.

Similarly, another set of suspected herders was said to have launched an attack in Kpankeeke a village under the Gwer West local government.

It was also confirmed that suspected herders unleashed mayhem on the villagers leaving many dead.

The Agro Rangers team in a joint operation with the Nigerian Army quickly dashed to the area after receiving an alert. It was discovered that dead bodies were seen littered in the streets.

The statement said:

“The patrol team found the body of one Ahemba Apeelu, an aged man at a sawmill from Saav/Ukusu council Ward who was killed, and his throat slit.

“Others identified to have been killed by the invaders include Tersoo Yasough and that of a young lady known as Martha Ukange,”

Eyewitness recounts their ordeal

Some of the eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident recounted that the suspected herders donned a military camouflage during the attack.

It was also gathered some unidentified bodies were recovered which included the body of a young man whose identity is unknown.

According to the statement, the joint security team is conducting thorough search of missing persons in the affected communities.

Husband, wife, 4 children declared Missing after attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

In another similar incident, more tragic revelation has begun to surface in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack by suspected bandits.

A woman identified simply as Maryam Bobbo, her husband and four children have been reported to be missing after the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

According to a Twitter user, @Muazzamz, the couple and their children were on board the ill-fated train and have not been seen or reachable since the incident.

Tinubu calls for donations to bereaved families of Kaduna train attack

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the attacked Kaduna train.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

Source: Legit.ng