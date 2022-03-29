Terrorists on Monday night bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers

Following the deadly attack, some were killed, others injured but Nigerians who are not happy with the sad development took to social media noting that such an attack is preventable

In another development, eyewitnesses disclosed that blood donors are needed at the Army hospital

Eyewitnesses have confirmed that there was an urgent need for blood donors at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where victims of the Abuja-Kaduna rail attack were transported, The Punch reports.

This is as the National Blood Transfusion Services confirmed that the Kaduna state service of the commission would be ready to offer blood services.

It was gathered that the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had, on Tuesday morning, March 29, announced that passengers who sustained injuries and other fatalities had been moved to hospitals.

Eyewitnesses revealed blood donors are needed at the Army hospital even as the governor visited the survivors of the attack. Photo credit: Governor Kaduna

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness report

But some eyewitnesses said there was an urgent need for blood at one of the hospitals.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

An eyewitness, Mukhtar Ibrahim, disclosed that “I can confirm to you that donors are needed at the 44 NA Reference Hospital in Kaduna so that some victims will be taken care of. It is very urgent as we speak.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the NBTS, Haruna Abdullah, in an interview with the news outlet stated that the commission was on the ground to attend to the need for blood.

“The NBTS Kaduna is fully on the ground to attend to incidences of blood shortage in Kaduna. Despite the unsteady power supply, the commission has maintained a steady cold chain to maintain and preserve the blood that we have on ground.”

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Zamfara state deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28 during an attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

Recall that the Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IED’s planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

An aide to the former Deputy Governor said that Mr Wakkala who was returning from the APC National Convention which held on Saturday was shot during the cross fire between the terrorists and the military and has been moved to a military hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng