As Nigerians continue to lament the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna Train on Monday, March 28 by terrorists, the list of injured passengers have been obtained.

This comes as the managing-director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, said information from the scene of the attack at the moment indicated that seven people died from the attack on Monday night.

Some terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna-bound rail track on Monday. Governor Kaduna/Page36

Though the actual number of casualties is still unknown, others have reportedly given up the ghost after they were rushed to the hospital.

The injured passengers:

Haruna Muhammed Mohammed Modibo Ibrahim Wakili Yakubu Nuhu Abdulahi Yahay Ismail Saidu Abdumalik Rasheedat Umar Mohammed. Hadiza Umar Musa Ishawan Aisha Yusuf Mohammed Ameen Abubakar Hauwau Aliyu Sulaiman Olaosebikan Bilikisu Mrs Leola Abdulbasit

A survivor of the bomb attack described his experience, saying when the explosives went, the earth shook after which the terrorists began to rain bullets on them.

The passenger told journalists on phone that while in transit, “we heard a loud bang. A bomb exploded.”

He recalled that “the earth shook and within the twinkle of an eye, it was gunshots everywhere.”

According to him, the passengers in the train who were about a thousand, fell on each other when the train derailed.

Photos of Chief of Army staff, Farouk Yahaya at scene of Monday train attack

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has visited the scene of Kaduna - Abuja train attack.

The COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

However, Nigerians on social media are not impressed with the Army boss and the general insecurity in the country.

Here are some reactions from Facebook.

Eze Onyemaechi David

"Nonsense, soon there will be a revolution in this country and you people will have no place to hide."

Kohol Akerigba

"Nigeria is a terrible place, a few days ago, terrorists attacked and killed scores of innocent people in many Southern Kaduna villages and nothing was heard about it."

