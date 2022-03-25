As the year 2023 inches closer and political parties kickstart their election project, the question of which region should produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor has continued to agitate the minds of thousands of Nigerians.

Many people are of the opinion that the southeast region should produce the next president given the fact that Igbos are the only sub region that are yet to produce a president.

Some people are saying 2023 presidency is the yurn of Igbo people. Photo: Premium Times/Ozeloke

Source: UGC

In fact, Iyom Ezeanyaeche, a 102-year-old grandma vowed to contest if Igbo leaders fail to indicate interest. This show how much people really want the Igbo presidency to occur.

However, the wish of thousands, if not millions of people are now being answered as some Igbo politicians have now signified interest to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

In this article, Legit.ng lists names pictures and profiles of all Igbos who are interested in 2023 presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu is a Nigerian politician and two time governor. Photo: Nnamdi Anayo

Source: Twitter

Orji Uzor Kalu is currently a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was a presidential candidate in 2007, a two-time governor of Abia state (1999-2007) and was a member of the House of Rep in 1991.

Peter Obi is one of the most beloved politician in southeast. Photo: Obaloze

Source: Twitter

Governor Dave Umahi

Anyim Pius Anyim

Rochas Okorocha

Source: Legit.ng