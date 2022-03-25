Names, Pictures and Profiles of All Igbos Who Are Interested in 2023 Presidency
As the year 2023 inches closer and political parties kickstart their election project, the question of which region should produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor has continued to agitate the minds of thousands of Nigerians.
Many people are of the opinion that the southeast region should produce the next president given the fact that Igbos are the only sub region that are yet to produce a president.
In fact, Iyom Ezeanyaeche, a 102-year-old grandma vowed to contest if Igbo leaders fail to indicate interest. This show how much people really want the Igbo presidency to occur.
However, the wish of thousands, if not millions of people are now being answered as some Igbo politicians have now signified interest to contest in the 2023 presidential election.
In this article, Legit.ng lists names pictures and profiles of all Igbos who are interested in 2023 presidency.
Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu is currently a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was a presidential candidate in 2007, a two-time governor of Abia state (1999-2007) and was a member of the House of Rep in 1991.
Governor Dave Umahi
Anyim Pius Anyim
Source: Legit.ng