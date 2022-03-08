The House of Representatives has made a decision after a protest by some group of women at the National Assembly Complex

Revisiting the bill means there is a likelihood that women will enjoy 35% of key positions in government

Revisiting the women-related bill means women who are indigenes by marriage or residence will now be eligible to contest for the office

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives says it will rescind decisions on three women-related bills for reconsideration

This decision was made known on Tuesday, March 8, via the official Twitter page of the House of Representatives, stating that bills on citizenship, indigenship, and 35% affirmative action for women will be revisited.

The tweet reads:

"The bills failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds votes to pass during voting on the proposed amendments to the constitution

"The bills, by the leave of the @SpeakerGbaja, Rep. @femigbaja, and the @HouseNGR, were re-committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration on Tuesday.

"They will be considered by the @HouseNGR in the next phase of voting on another set of bills for amendment in four weeks' time."

Earlier today, some group of women converged at the National Assembly complex seeking reconsideration by the National Assembly to revisit the women-related bills.

Protesters Insist On Seeing NASS Leadership Over Rejected Women Bill

Recall that Legit.ng reported that some women groups blocked the federal secretariat axis entrance of the National Assembly following the refusal of the legislature's leadership to give females more seats in its chamber.

It was gathered that the women were not allowed passage into the National Assembly's complex by security agents as the gate was locked.

The protesting women insisted that until they meet the leadership of the National Assembly, they will remain at the gate.

Osinbajo's wife storms National Assembly to support women bill

Similarly, on Tuesday, March 1, the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, alongside a delegation of women to observe a plenary session at the Senate.

Her presence at the upper legislative chamber was to observe proceedings in the alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

Also, her presence was in solidarity and support for the constitutional amendment proposals to promote women's rights, including the Special Seats for Women Bill.

Source: Legit.ng