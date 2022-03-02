BREAKING: Protesters Block NASS Gate Over Rejected Women Bill

The gate leading to the National Assembly complex has been blocked by some protesting Nigerian women

The protesters are angry over the outcome of the voting exercise on the bill seeking to give women more seats at NASS

Lawmakers at the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 1, rejected to the bill, leading to outcries from across the country

Abuja - The federal secretariat axis entrance of the National Assembly was blocked by some women groups are protesting against the refusal of the legislature's leadership to give females more seats in its chamber.

They were not given access into the National Assembly's complex by security agents as the gate was locked, The Nation reports.

The women said they will not leave the gate until they meet NASS' leadership (Photo; The Nation)

On their part, the protesting females insisted that until they meet the leadership of the National Assembly, they will remain at the gate.

Channels TV reports that The groups called on NASS to reconsider the requests for 111 seats for women, citizenship, 35% representation in party leadership, and more appointive positions in government.

Among the groups that taking part in the protest are the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWA), Women Organisation for Change in Agriculture and Natural Resource Management (WOCAN), Association of Women in the Arts (AWITA), Women In Business (WIMBIZ), Action Aid, Yiaga Africa, and the Islamic Youth League

Constitution review: Osinbajo’s wife storms Senate, House of Reps to observe plenary

Meanwhile, the wife of Nigeria's vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, on Tuesday, March 1, led a delegation of women to observe a plenary session at the Senate.

Mr. Osinbajo was at the upper legislative chamber to observe proceedings in the alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

Osinbajo's wife was present at the red chamber to show solidarity and support for the constitutional amendment proposals to promote women's rights, including the Special Seats for Women Bill.

Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, interrupted the presentation by his deputy Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to recognise the presence of Mrs Osinbajo and her team at the gallery as lawmakers prepared to vote.

Comfort Lamptey, the United Nations country representative to Nigeria, Dame Pauline Tallen, minister for women affairs and social development, and Hon. (Dr) Asabe Vilita Bashir, the director-general for the National Center for Women Development were also part of the delegation.

In another report, the lawmakers at the House of Representatives screamed “no” when a motion to admit Mrs Osinbajo into the chamber to witness proceedings was raised by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The matter was subsequently put to a vote and Gbajabiamila ruled to allow her into the chamber as they considered the report.

