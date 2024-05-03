Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy left many of his fans disappointed after he canceled his stadium concert.

Damini Ogulu announced the show cancellation via his Instagram story on Thursday, May 2, 2024, with an apology note

As it is, ticket money is going to be refunded to all those who have made purchases in hopes of attending the now-canceled event

Oluwadamini Ogulue, professionally called Burna Boy, had to resort to show cancellation due to certain challenges.

The singer, who announced this via his Instagram account on Thursday, maintained that the concert was canceled due to the failure of the event organizers to "meet their contractual obligations".

Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy set to make tickets refund after show got cancelled Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He added ticket buyers would be refunded from the "point of purchase within 30 days". This news has left many of his fans, Outsiders, heartbroken.

Burna Boy pens show a cancellation note

Odogwu, via his social media page, shared that his concert in the Netherlands, scheduled to take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, 55,000 capacity stadium on June 9, 2024, has now been canceled.

The Instagram story post about his stadium show reads below:

"We regret to inform you that due to a failure by the event organisers to meet their contracted obligations, Burna Boy's concert at the stadium on June 9th 2024 has been cancelled. All ticket buyers will be refunded from point of purchase within 30 days. Love you and see you soon"

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's show cancellation

Legit.ng put together some of the relations below:

@ManLikeIcey:

"Boys think say Burna go admit say na low ticket sales. Due to the failure of ‘Event organizers’."

@Judithoflagos:

"They wan use ad kpai me, the ad na every 5 mins on ig, on Snapchat so dem no buy ticket."

@kiddVanburger04:

"Them use better English cover up."

@suiphudeo:

"Just keep lying to yourself. Person wey don sell out stadium for the same place ?? You be old mumu."

@a_adeposi:

"See as you rush post bad news? Nawa for you ooo."

@divineokpoyo:

"funny how the floor tix were sold out the top floor lik 30% remaining."

@General_hybee:

"See as una Dey happy say una fellow man no reach him target lol."

@SalHarxix:

"Low ticket."

@BrownShugar11_:

"Instead of his fans to patronize and buy tickets, winco and co were fighting davido for wizzy."

@SEgbeahie38044:

"Where you for see low sales there?."

