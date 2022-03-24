Suspected armed robbers have caused another huge tragedy in Wase local government area of Plateau state

The criminals reportedly attacked two traditional rulers in Yola community and killed one of them identified as Mustafa Ibrahim, the Garkuwan Yola

The traditional rulers were said to be on their way to a hospital via motorcycle to visit a patient when the gunmen attacked them

Wase LGA, Plateau state - Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked two traditional rulers in Yola community in Wase local government area of Plateau state.

The gunmen killed one of the traditional rulers, Mustafa Ibrahim, the Garkuwan Yola, according to Daily Trust.

Plateau state, currently governed by Simon Lalong, is one of the hotbeds of violence in Nigeria. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State

Source: Facebook

Abdullahi Usman, a resident of Wase, who confirmed the incident, said:

“The traditional rulers were on their way on a motorcycle to a hospital near Wase town to visit a patient when the gunmen attacked them."

Mustafa Ibrahim: Slain Plateau traditional ruler buried

He said the body of the slain traditional ruler has since been recovered by the police and handed over to the family.

His words:

"We were at the scene of the incident this morning (Thursday, March 24). The deceased has been buried.

"The other victim, the village head of Yola, Muhammadu Adamu, has returned home, but the criminals went away with the motorcycle.”

It was leant that the incident came a day after suspected bandits attacked Pinau community of same local government area where hundreds of cattle were rustled and houses and food items burnt by bandits.

