Professor M. A. Izibili of the department of Philosophy, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state has been kidnapped. He was abducted at Ubiaja, Esan South east local government of the state..

According to Daily Trust the professor was kidnapped alongside five others along Ubiaja-Ewatto road.

The gunmen, who were said to have emerged from the bush, forced the vehicle of their victims to stop, before dragging them into the forest.

Source said the kidnappers of the lecturer are demanding N10 million ransom.

