No fewer than 15 persons were killed in Kagoro on Sunday night after some suspected Fulani militias attacked residents

Kaduna state has been marked as one of the states in recent times with incessant attacks by bandits, and Fulani herders

The state is also known for its long history of inter-communal disputes mostly between the people of northern and southern Kaduna

Less than 24-hours after an attack by some suspected Fulani militias in Kagoro that left over 10 people dead, the Kaduna state government says it has imposed a curfew on the affected local councils.

This announcement was made on Monday, March 21 by the Kaduna state government via its official Twitter handle @GovKaduna.

Kaduna state has been marked as one of the states with incessant attacks by bandits and Fulani militias. Photo Credit: (@GovKaduna)

Source: Twitter

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement disclosed that the two local councils affected are Jema’a and Kaura local government.

Kaduna government urges residents to comply with curfew directives

The statement said:

“Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect. This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order."

The state government also urged all residents of the affected communities to comply with the directives of the commission pending when peace has been restored.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, March 20 no fewer than 15 persons were killed during an attack by suspected Fulani militias in Kagoro.

Source: Legit.ng