DCP Abba Kyari is on the verge of losing most of his properties suspected to be proceeds of criminal acts

The NDLEA on Monday, March 21, secured the approval of the ministry of justice to confiscate Kyari's assets

Some of the properties of the former police chief to be seized are personal houses, commercial buildings, wristwatches, and jewellery

The federal government through the ministry of justice under Attorney-General Abubakar Malami has approved the request to seize assets belonging to the former commander, of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari.

The request to confiscate Kyari's properties was made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Kyari's assets to be seized by NDLEA

Source: Facebook

Punch reports that the approval came from the office of AGF Malami on Monday, March 21.

It was gathered that assets of Kyari to be forfeited include:

Cash in bank accounts

Vehicles Hotels, Personal houses Commercial buildings Wristwatches Jewellery Stocks Bonds

Confirming the decision of the AGF, an officer of the justice ministry said:

“The AGF has endorsed the request by the NDLEA seeking approval for the confiscation of the assets of Abba Kyari, Ubua, and the other police officers involved in drug dealing.

“With the approval, the drug agency can now go after their property such as real estate, bank accounts, cash, vehicles, stocks, bonds and anything of monetary value.”

The officer whose identity was not revealed noted that the seizure of the properties of Kyari and his co-accused was to ensure that they did not benefit from ill-gotten riches.

Evans makes stunning revelations about Kyari and his boys

Meanwhile, the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans on Friday, February 4, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that his eyes saw hell in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys.

He also denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

It was gathered that Evans was standing trial alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

He made the denial on Friday while under cross-examination by the state prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule.

