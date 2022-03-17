The embattled super cop, Abba Kyari has celebrated his new-age at the NDLEA's detention today, Thursday, March 17

Amid his arrest and eventual arraignment, the suspended cop sued the anti-narcotics agency for violating his fundamental human rights

Meanwhile, Kyari has been in the NDLEA detention after he was recently arrested by the anti-drug agency for alleged involvement in hard drug trafficking

The suspended super cop and former commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, who is currently in the detention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), marks his 47th birthday today, Thursday, March 17.

According to his official Facebook profile, Kyari was born on 'March 17, 1975.'

Abba Kyari marks his 47th birthday in NDLEA detention. Photo credit: Umar Abubakar kyari

Source: Facebook

His journey in service

1. Police Academy

He was admitted into the Police Academy Wudil, Kano State, in 2000 and graduated as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

2. Joined the Adamawa state command

He was posted to Adamawa State Police Command for his one-year mandatory attachment and served at the Song Police Division.

3. He became Deputy Commissioner of Police

From an ASP, Kyari rose through the ranks to become DCP and head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team headquartered in Abuja.

He was dubbed ‘super cop’ for his exploits in tracking down high-profile criminals, including now convicted Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans.

Then he landed into trouble

In a twist of event, things went sour for Kyari when he was linked to a $1.1m wire fraud involving a notorious internet fraudster, Raman Abass aka Hushppupi, who is currently facing charges of money laundering in the United States, Daily Trust reports.

He was consequently arrested and detained.

