Uzaifa Modach, a young Nigerian studying in Ukraine, has died weeks after he was evacuated back to Nigeria

Modach, a final year student of Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, was the son of a Sokoto lawmaker, Hon Halilu Modach

Hon Halilu Modach said his late son had symptoms of pneumonia before he died after two days of receiving treatment at hospital

Sokoto state - Uzaifa Modach, one of the Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, is dead.

Modach who was a final year student of Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, was evacuated from Europe two weeks ago.

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion arrived in Abuja. Photo credit: @Dejiblvck

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng notes that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

The Sokoto state government also organised for the safe evacuation of the students from the state who are studing in Ukraine.

Modach was among those evacuated back to the country, according to Daily Trust.

How Modach died in Nigeria

The father of the deceased student, Hon Halilu Modach, who is a member of Sokoto State House of Assembly, said his son had symptoms of pneumonia before he died.

The lawmaker said he was preparing for his final-year examination when the Russia-Ukrainian war began.

According to the member representing Isa constituency at the Sokoto Assembly, Uzaifa was brought back to the country in good health.

He said:

“They were evacuated by the Nigerian government due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Just two days to his death, he started presenting some symptoms of pneumonia.

“We took him to the hospital where he started receiving treatment. And two days later, he died. His death happened on Friday.”

God gives, takes away life, says Modach's father

In a separate remark, the lawmaker said he is grateful to God that he made it back to Nigeria before his death, saying many things would be said if he died in Ukraine.

He was quoted to have said:

“Alhamdu Lilah, God gives, takes away life, and that’s how he wanted it to happen, there is no doubt about it. Had it been he died in Ukraine so many things would be said about him, that he was either killed by the Russian bombardment or had an accident or even accidentally shot and killed by the Ukrainian Army.

“We are grateful to God for having him die before us, we also thank the Nigerian government particularly Sokoto state for taking a hasty decision to evacuate them before the full escalation of the War in Ukraine.”

