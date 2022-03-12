An SS2 student of community Secondary School in Akwa Ibom state has been stabbed to death by a suspected cultist

James Elijah was killed on Thursday, March 10 by Samuel Archibong who had previously being expelled from the school over cult-related activities

The state government in a move to protect other students have shut down the school while urging parents to ensure that their wards remain indoor

The Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Aka Offot in the Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom state has been shut down, the Punch reports.

The school was closed after a suspected cultist, Samuel Archibong, stabbed an SSS2 student, James Elijah, to death on Thursday, March 10.

It was gathered that the suspected cultist was a former student of the school who was expelled from the institution over cases related to cultism but he resurfaced on the said day to kill, Elijah.

A students of SS2 have been stabbed to death by a suspected cultist in Akwa Ibom state Photo: Emmanuel Udom

Source: Facebook

A source who spoke on the matter said that Archibong had brought out a knife and stabbed Elijah after a minor disagreement with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The source said:

“He ran away after stabbing James to death. Those angry students would have killed him if they had met him at home.

"They must have gone to his father’s house to revenge their colleague’s death,” the source from the school said."

Confirming the incident, the Akwa Ibom state commissioner of education, Idongesit Etiebet, announced the shutting of the school.

Etiebet while advising parents to ensure their wards remain indoors said the State Secondary Education Board and the ministry of education in Akwa Ibom state will look into the matter and restore normalcy to the school.

Also addressing journalists on Friday, March 11, the spokesperson for the Akwa Ibom police command, Odiko Macdon, described the incident as barbaric and regrettable.

Macdon said:

“It is again regrettable, that yesterday March 1o, 2022, a student of Aka Community Secondary School, one Samuel Effiong Achibong, stabbed his mate, 18 years old James Elijah Adoke, to death.

This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature and it is totally unacceptable."

He added that the command will henceforth deploy officers on the Special Surveillance Units to check excesses of students in various schools in the state.

Bamise’s murder: BRT driver sent to prison for 30 days, court gives reason

Nice (Andrew) Omininikoron, the BRT driver accused of killing Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was arraigned on Friday, March 11.

Omininikoron was subsequently remanded in prison for 30 days by the magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos state.

The suspect was remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), the court explained.

Tiwa Savage reacts to death of 22-year-old Bamise who boarded BRT

Meanwhile, award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has also joined many in mourning the death of 22-year-old Bamise who was allegedly brutally murdered by Ominnikoron, the BRT driver.

Bamise went missing after she boarded a public transit on her way back from work on Saturday, February 26. She was said to be visiting her brother.

Tiwa Savage expressed heartbreak through a post on her Instagram story as she queried how women turn up dead from going about their various life activities. The singer also shared a photo of the late Bamise.

Source: Legit.ng