A Nigerian man, Otumudia Dennis, has sought help online as he looks forward to continuing his education abroad following his escape from Ukraine

Dennis revealed that though he was studying medicine before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, he is open to opportunities in chemistry

Many kind people went to his comment section and offered options on how he could solve his problem

A young Nigerian man, Otumudia Dennis, is seeking help after he fled Ukraine to Hungary due to the ongoing Russian war on the country.

The man revealed on LinkedIn, that before he ran for his life, he was studying medicine in Ukraine. He noted that he would very much love to continue his education, saying he is looking for universities that can help people in his situation to further their studies.

The student said he is willing to do PhD in chemistry. Photo source: LinkedIn/Otumudia Dennis

Dennis' cry for help

Dennis who said he is a first class graduate of chemistry asked whoever could help him to reach out. He said:

“Please, I need help. I can continue my study in any of the Universities in Hungary, Germany Sweden or any other European countries, anything that can help me during this hard time.”

I can study chemistry too

The Nigerian man stated that in the case that opportunities for medicine are not found, he could do a direct PhD in chemistry. He included his contact in his post for anyone interested in helping him.

At the time of writing this report, his post has generated over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

People offer solutions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bayode Babalola said:

"The PhD option is great but pursue your dream of becoming an MD. You left Poland out of the list. They have good medical schools for international students too."

Adrienn K. said:

"Dear Otumudia Dennis , I've been collecting academic opportunities available now for people fleeing Ukraine. You can see them in this Google spreadsheet (mostly Europe-focused, but there are a few options in e.g.: Israel, U.S.)...."

Tijani Abu said:

"Otumudia appears to take it's origin from Edo speaking kingdom. Not that it matters. I was just disecting the name for my own knowledge...."

