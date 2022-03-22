The deceased was on the verge of writing the final exams that will certify him as a medical doctor before he passed

A Nigerian student known as Uzaifa Halilu Modachi, has been announced dead 14 days after being evacuated from Ukraine, Punch reports.

Modachi who was reported dead in Sokoto was among the 40 Nigerian students evacuated recently due to the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been able to carry out evacuations of Nigerians in batches from Poland.

Legit.ng gathered that the father of the deceased, Habibu Modachi a serving member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly made the heartbreaking announcement.

Modachi who has been laid to rest was said to have been in Ukraine for three years without returning for vacation.

His father said:

“Alhamdu Lilah, God gives and takes away life, and that’s how he wanted it to happen, there is no doubt about it.

“Had it been he died in Ukraine so many things would be said about him, that he was either killed by the Russian bombardment or had an accident or even accidentally shot and killed by the Ukrainian Arm?”

Father of deceased Ukraine varsity student lauds Nigerian govt

Habibu expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government and Sokoto state for making the evacuation possible as he also expressed gratitude to God for bringing his son back home safely.

The deceased who is a student of Zaporizhzhia State Medical University in Ukraine was on the verge of writing his final exams that will certify him as a medical doctor before he passed.

Russian Invasion: Nigerians in Ukraine unwilling to return

However, in a contrasting development, some Nigerians in Ukraine said they're not ready to return back to Nigeria despite the war.

Some of them who spoke to Legit.ng said they were concerned about the current insecurity situation in Nigeria.

They said they will be evacuating Ukraine but not to Nigeria stating that there are other options of evacuating to Eastern European neighbours like Poland.

Nigerian student who fled Ukraine to Hungary narrates ordeal during invasion

Meanwhile, a Nigerian student known as Denis Otumudia who is a graduate student at the Kharkiv Institute of Medicine in Ukraine narrated his ordeals.

Otumudia a Delta state origin said he left Nigeria for Ukraine in 2021 after bagging a first class honors in chemistry from the Federal University, Otuoke.

While narrating his experience of the war, he said he had never seen anything like it before as he was able to get passage into Hungary.

