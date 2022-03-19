Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger says his government will hasten effort towards ensuring that Internally Displaced Persons return to their homes soon

The governor gave the assurance when he visited the locals in Munya and Shiroro local government areas of the state

Governor Bello also visited vigilante groups helping to fight terrorists in the state and assured them of government support

Shiroro - Niger governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has promised that his government will hasten effort towards ensuring that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Munya and Shiroro local government areas of the state return to their homes.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this at the Central Primary School, Gwada, Shiroro local government, when he visited and interacted with the about 4,000 people displaced by terrorists and those displaced as a result of the overflow of water from Zungeru Dam under construction.

He said that it was necessary to ensure that the people return back to their ancestral homes as their continuous stay there could result to an outbreak of disease and food shortage in the society noting that the people are predominantly farmers and rains are fast approaching.

He said:

“The rains are fast approaching and almost all of them are farmers. If they don’t go back to their farms it won’t be a problem for Niger alone but a problem for Nigeria as it leads to food insecurity.”

The governor, however, said the people can only go back when their communities are safe, adding that the state government and the security agencies are not taking anything to chance to ensure that normalcy returns to the areas.

He commended the efforts of the security agencies for the successes recorded in recent times assuring that with the new tactics adopted by the heads of security agencies in the state, IDPs will soon return to their homes.

The governor disclosed that some Improvised Explosives were planted around Galadiman Kogo but assured that security agents are already making efforts to detonate the IEDs.

His words:

“I am happy that with the new crop of heads of security agencies in the state there is synergy among them. They are all working together and that is why we are recording successes.”

Governor Bello urged those with information on informants not to hesitate to disclose to the security agencies assuring them of their safety and reward.

He also warned the informants to terrorists to desist as their end will come soon.

On the issue of Gurmana people who were displaced as a result of over flow of water at the Zungeru Dam, the governor said he will expedite action for an interface with the federal ministry of power to ensure that compensation is paid to them to be able to relocate to highlands.

He acknowledged that some communities have already been paid , and government will as a matter of urgency ensure that the people of Gurmana are attended to immediately.

The governor who was presented with some children delivered at the camp, directed that all children born there, should be taken to Neo-Natal Wing of the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neo-natal Hospital, Minna for medical attention.

He also said tents should also be mounted for additional shelter and the provision of mobile toilets be made to improve the sanitary condition in the camp.

Alhaji Isah Abubakar and Alhaji Umar Aliyu, the district heads of Gini and Galadima Gogo respectively commended the Niger state government efforts on insecurity, even as they urged the governor to do more so that their people will go back home and farm before the raining season.

Governor Sani Bello also visited the members of vigilante corps at the Niger State Teacher Professional Development Institute (NSTPDI), Maraban Dandaudu in Munya local governmant to boost their morale in the war against terrorism in the state.

He assured them of all necessary support particularly in the area of better weapons.

