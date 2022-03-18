Ahead of the 2023 general election, more talks on how the highly anticipated political poll will be won continues to emerge

However, former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi said that he is not preoccupied with how to win the next election

The former vice-presidential aspirant said as a politician he is thinking about building a better society

Nsukka, Enugu state - Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State said that he is not preoccupied with how to win political elections in 2023, rather he is thinking about a better Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that the 2019 vice-presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that he wants to see a Nigerian society where all the sectors of the economy are functioning effectively.

Former Governor Peter Obi says he is thinking about how to build a better society. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Obi made the remark while speaking at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN.

He explained that a functioning economy would liberate the people from the shackles of underdevelopment and poverty which has sent most Nigerians to their early graves.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Nigerians are always preoccupied by elections, I am not that type of politician. Politics for me is not about winning elections and being in office. For me, it is about building a better society. We are in a society where people don’t know where the next meal will come from but we are not discussing that.

We are in a society today where poor businesses cannot get diesel to do their businesses, unfortunately, nobody is discussing that. We are in a society where our universities have been shut down for months, nobody is discussing that. These are the things I want to discuss, not 2023 elections.

“Elections can come when we have dealt with the issues that are bewildering us. I want to see our universities functional and our children back to classrooms. I want to see food on the tables of poor people in the villages. I want to see steady power supply so that our businesses can thrive.”

Former VP aspirant Peter Obi speaks on why Nigerians are suffering

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi said that the leadership failure experienced in Nigeria is taking a toll on citizens of the country.

Obi said the time has come for Nigerians as a people to ensure that the right leaders are voted into positions of impact in Nigeria.

Delivering a speech to participants of course 4 of the strategic management and policy course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, Obi said Nigeria needs to address the waste in the public sector service.

Source: Legit.ng