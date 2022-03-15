The Niger state government says the new measures adopted in tackling security challenges in the state is yielding positive results

According to the government, residents are beginning to key in by providing useful information to security operatives

Residents were also urged not to relent in contributing their quota to ensuring the end of insecurity in the state

Minna - Following the recent attacks in some communities in Munya local government area by terrorists, the Niger state government says it is reviewing the security architecture of the area to allow for more presence of security personnel in the areas.

Commissioner for local government, community development, chieftaincy affairs, and internal security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar disclosed this at the Government House, Minna while briefing journalists on security updates at the instance of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Commissioner Umar said the terrorists suffered heavy casualties in the latest security operations in the state. Photo credit: @chiefpressngs

Source: Twitter

Umar said terrorists recently attacked Chibani, Fuka, Dandaudu, and other adjoining communities in Munya local government area where some people were killed, and others kidnapped.

He said security operatives were mobilized and went after the terrorists, killing some of the terrorists.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The commissioner revealed that two of the security personnel were injured in the process, explaining that one has been treated and discharged and the other is responding to treatment.

His words:

“A few days ago we had security meeting with the stakeholders by the directive of his excellency, we are reviewing the entire security architecture in Munya local government and the governor with security chiefs in the state have improved security within that axis and very soon you will see the large movement of troops around that axis.”

Responding to the total number of those kidnapped, the commissioner said, the total number could not be ascertained as some of the kidnapped victims were freed due to the efforts of the security operatives.

Umar said that terrorists also invaded Mahuru in Gulbin Boka and some other communities in Mariga local government area where they rustle cattle.

He said the security operatives immediately blocked the criminals and the 31 Arttilery Brigade commander led his troops with the support of other security agencies, and many of the terrorists were killed while some others fled.

He also disclosed that many of the cattle were recovered and are now in Kontagora to be handed over to the owners soon after due process of identification.

Niger state government makes progress in flushing out terrorists from domain

Recall that over 200 bandits were killed in Niger state between Sunday, February 27, and Tuesday, March 1 in a joint security operation.

Umar told journalists during a press briefing in Minna on Wednesday, March 2 that it was a major victory for the state in its fight against terrorists and bandits.

He said a total of eighty (80) motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

Niger state government lifts tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort takeoff

Meanwhile, efforts by Governor Bello to boost tourism in the state has received major encouragement with the decision of a major financial group to bankroll a tourist-inspired project.

Legit.ng gathered that the decision of the foreign investor to invest in Shagunu Beach Resort was the outcome of Governor Bello’s foreign investment drives in recent times.

Shagunu Beach Resort, located in Borgu local government area of Niger state has been a major investment centre believed to be on the priority list of the current administration in the state.

Source: Legit.ng