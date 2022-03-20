Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has stated peace in Delta communities is paramount for his administration

The governor made the comment as he received the report of a judicial panel of enquiry concerning an intra-communal crisis in Evwreni

The community located in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state has had its fair share of local upheavels

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, March 18 advised citizens and communities in the state to eschew hostilities, saying there was no alternative to peaceful living.

Okowa gave the advice in Asaba while receiving the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into intra-communal crisis in Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Okowa admonished warring communities in Delta state to ensure peace is dominant in their locality. Photo credit: Delta state government

According to him, there is a need for communities to realise that there is no alternative to peace and any community that gets into trouble does not really look at the future of its people because as long as there is trouble in any community, families are impacted negatively.

The governor assured that the commission’s report would be processed with a view to raising a White Paper that would permanently resolve the lingering crisis in the community.

He commended the chairman and members of the judicial panel for their painstaking effort in turning in their report on time, assuring that the government would continue to focus on peace-building in the state.

He said:

“I want to reassure you that as a State Executive Council, we are going to look at the report very closely and constitute a committee to produce a white paper as quickly as we can so that we can make decisions.

“There's no alternative to peace in our state. As a state, from the very day we got in on May 29, 2015, we have continued to stay focused on peace-building in our state, realising that a peaceful environment will be in a position to develop the state and attract investors.

“With peace, our people can live in such a manner that they are happy with themselves, and God has helped us in that regard. But, we have to continue to ensure that the peace is sustained.”

The governor said that Nigeria was bedeviled with security and other economic challenges but assured that God had helped his administration in managing peace in the state.

His words:

“Nigeria today is very troubled, but by God's grace, we will continue to manage the peace in Delta state.

“Obviously, we have our security challenges but we have been able to work hard with several arms of government involved in peacebuilding and conflict resolution. So we are glad that this panel has added its efforts by this report in helping us to build peace in Evwreni area.”

