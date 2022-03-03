Niger state government has revealed it has killed over 200 armed bandits in a gun battle in the state

The firefight was said to have ensued between members of the Joint Security Taskforce and the outlaws in Rafi and Mariga local government areas of the state

The state commissioner for local government chieftaincy affairs and internal security, Emmanuel Bagna Umar disclosed this during a press briefing

Minna - Over 200 bandits were killed in Niger between Sunday, February 27, and Tuesday, March 1 in a joint security operation, the state government has said.

Emmanuel Umar, the state commissioner for local government chieftaincy affairs and internal security told journalists during a press briefing in Minna on Wednesday. March 2 that it was a major victory for the state in its fight against terrorists and bandits.

Commissioner Umar briefing the press in Minna on the activities of security operatives in the last few days. Photo credit: @GovNiger

Source: Twitter

Umar said a total of eighty (80) motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

Asked how prepared the state is in case the bandits launched another attack, he said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are not ignorant that bandits may regroup, we will neutralize them on any side they may take.

“We need the cooperation of the traditional rulers, communities, the security personnel, and even the media. This is one fight for all. We recorded this success through collective efforts of all.”

While appreciating the gallant efforts of the joint state security taskforce, the commissioner explained that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight against the outlaws.

Panic as bandits stage fresh attack in northern state, kidnap 22

Legit.ng previously reported that at least 22 people have been abducted by bandits in an attack on Idon community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

According to the report, bandits in large numbers invaded the community and shot sporadically to scare people away leaving four persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The attackers in the early hours of Wednesday, February 13, broke doors and windows, forcing their victims from their sleep before taking them away to an unknown destination.

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with the insurgency.

Also, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng