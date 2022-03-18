Hours after the EFCC arrested ex-Governor Willie Obiano in Lagos, a report has listed some alleged offences that possibly led to the development

Among others, the report stated that the former Anambra state governor was arrested for alleged mismanagement of over N17bn Paris Club refund

Meanwhile, before his eventual arrest, the EFCC had since November 2021 placed Obiano on watchlist

Lagos, Nigeria - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday night, March 17, arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, hours after he officially handed over to his successor, Charles Soludo.

The ex-governor was reportedly trying to board a flight to the United States when he was picked up by the anti-graft agency.

While the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest, he did not speak about the details of why Obiano was arrested.

Nevertheless, the former Anambra governor had been on the watch list of the EFCC since November 15, 2021.

Also, a report by The Punch highlighted some alleged offences which led to Obiano's arrest.

According to the report, Obiano was arrested for:

Alleged mismanagement of over N17bn Paris Club refund Mismanagement of security vote Probe of suspicious projects, including the Umueri International Airport project whose cost was allegedly inflated

Obiano spends first night in EFCC custody

Meanwhile, Obiano, according to The Punch, spent his first night as former Anambra governor in the EFCC custody.

The newspaper stated that the EFCC spokesman, Uwujaren, confirmed the development on Friday morning, March 18.

He, however, did not state how long the anti-graft agency would detain the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain.

“Obiano was arrested and he is still in our custody,” the EFCC official was quoted to have said, promising to provide the anti-graft agency’s next line of action in the coming days.

Obiano released, another report claims

Meanwhile, another report by Leadership newspaper states that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Obiano.

The report adds that the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano was also released by the antigraft agency.

Details of the alleged release of Obiano were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Willie Obiano opens up on his Wife, Ebelechukwu's political ambition

In another report, the ex-governor of Anambra state, Obiano, has said that his wife, Ebelechukwu would be contesting for the Anambra north senatorial district seat in the 2023 general election.

The governor while addressing journalists in Aguleri, Anambra East LGA, said he was done with politics.

Taking journalists on a tour of the Awka International Convention Centre and the Anambra cargo and passenger airport, Obiano said he will retire into private life after the inauguration of a new administration in the state.

