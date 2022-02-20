Governor Willie Obiano has revealed his plans as his days as the governor of Anambra state comes to an end

The governor said his wife, Ebelechukwu would be contesting for a set at the Nigerian Senate come 2023

According to Obiano, he was stressed while carrying out his duties as a governor and would prefer to retire from active politics to a more private life

The Cable reports that the governor while addressing journalists in Aguleri, Anambra East LGA, said he was done with politics.

Taking the journalists on a tour of the Awka International Convention Centre and the Anambra cargo and passenger airport, Obiano said he will retire into private life after the inauguration of a new administration in the state.

Obiano said his wife, Ebelechukwu would be contesting for a seat at the Senate Photo: Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Further speaking on the projects and some of the achievements of his administration, the governor said he was happy and proud of the things he has done for the state.

He said as a governor, all he wants to do after the inauguration ceremony is to hand over on March 17 and rest.

Daily Trust reports that Obiano said:

“I am not eyeing any other political position after eight years as a governor of Anambra State.

“I am not interested in any other political position. I want to rest. Please, let me come out from the one I am already into. I am grateful to God."

“When I came in as a governor, I was fresh and better but now, I have slimed and shrunk up because I worked day and night to lift Anambra to greater heights."

The outgoing governor noted that throughout his tenure, he had several sleepless nights and he specifically does not need anyone to tell him that he has done well.

He added:

“I am happy and I want to say I have done well. I have done well as a governor, I don’t need anybody to tell me that I have done well, I know I have done well."

The governor also revealed that within the next two weeks, an international flight from the fleets of Ethiopian Airlines would land at the Anambra international cargo and passenger airport to confirm its international status.

Weeks to inauguration, Soludo announces new minimum qualification for Anambra political appointees

Political appointees in Anambra state must now have a minimum qualification of Ordinary National Diploma.

This was made known in an expression of interest form for available job positions in Anambra state.

The form which listed various opportunities for Ndi Anambra was personally signed by the governor-elect Charles Soludo.

Soludo is a blessing to Anambra state, says Innocent Chukwuma

It seems entrepreneurs in Anambra are excited about the prospect of having Professor Chukwuma Soludo as their next governor.

Soludo, 61, is a prominent and accomplished economist who once governed the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Africa's biggest car manufacturer, says Soludo's victory in the election will bring about economic progress in Anambra.

