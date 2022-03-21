The former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, is still being detained in the facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Channels Television reports.

Speaking at an event that took place in Abuja on Monday, March 21, the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said Obiano is yet to be released from the custody of the EFCC.

Bawa said the reason the former governor is still being detained is his failure to meet up with the bail conditions handed him by the commission.

Recall that Obiano was arrested by the EFCC a few hours after he handed over power to his successor, Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport while he was on his way out of the country to Houston, Texas in the United States.

He was arrested by EFCC officials in Lagos and was later transferred to the commission's head office in Abuja.

Allegations against Willie Obiano

Sources within the commission at different instances have said that the former governor's arrest followed the misappropriating N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote funds.

Obiano, according to the sources allegedly withdrew the money in cash with part of the funds reportedly diverted to finance his political activities in the state.

He has since been granted bail days after he was arrested by the anti-graft agency.

Confirming the bail granted to the former governor, Bawa said Obiano has yet to meet his bail conditions.

The EFCC chairman also stressed that contrary to reports in some quarters, Obiano’s arrest by the commission was not politically motivated.

Obiano: Anambra women threaten to protest naked over ex-gov’s detention, slams EFCC

The Anambra-North Women Empowerment Movement (AWEM) had raised an alarm stating that the former governor is not safe in the custody of the EFCC.

AWEM in a statement slammed the EFCC for allowing the video of the governor wearing a t-shirt and shorts in detention to go viral online.

The chairperson of the group Uju Ifunanya Edochie described the EFCC as an unethical and unprofessional body.

Video of Willie Obiano drinking bottled water inside detention surface online

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a video of the embattled former governor was shared online where he was seen drinking water.

Obiano in the video was seen sitting on a steel chair with a red and white stripe t-shirt and orange coloured shorts at the EFCC facilities.

The video was shared by activist and convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju, via his official Facebook page.

