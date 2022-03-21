Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano for spending N42 billion naira

This move was taken by the anti-graft agency after a successful handover ceremony in Anambra state on Thursday, March 17

In a new development, the EFCC boss disclosed Obiano has been released but he is yet to meet the bail conditions hence he is still in their custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has granted the immediate past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, bail, The New Telegraph reports.

Obiano, who handed over to the new governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, last Thursday, was arrested by the anti-financial crime agency in Lagos, the same day while trying to board a flight out of Nigeria.

Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this disclosure on Monday, March 21, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, on the sidelines of the 5th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIMA).

After spending four nights in its custody, the EFCC has granted administrative bail to Willie Obiano. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Chief Willie Obiano

Source: Facebook

His bail conditions

Bawa, however, said that Obiano had yet to perfect his bail conditions and as such, he was still in the custody of the commission, Sahara Reporters added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His arrest not political

According to him, there was nothing political about the former governor’s arrest, The Guardian added.

Bawa affirmed:

“There is nothing political about the investigation. You know what the EFCC stands for.”

He added:

“We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crimes and we link it up together and then we go to court. That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do."

Video of Willie Obiano drinking bottled water inside detention surface online

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a video of the embattled former governor was shared online where he was seen drinking water.

Obiano in the video was seen sitting on a steel chair with a red and white stripe t-shirt and an orange-colored shorts at the EFCC facilities.

The video was shared by activist and convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju, via his official Facebook page.

EFCC arrest Willie Obiano at Lagos Airport

Prequel to the viral video, Obiano was arrested by operatives of the EFCC when it was reported that the former governor was fleeing to the United States.

He was arrested on Thursday, March 16, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, hours after handing over to his successor, Prof. Charles Soludo. Obiano has been on the Commission’s watchlist for months.

It was reported that he had been on the watch list of the anti-graft agency since November 2021 for issues relating to misapropriation of public funds.

Source: Legit.ng