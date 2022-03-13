Okike Chinyere, an inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, best graduating student

The inmate bagged a second-class upper degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution department from the National Open University (NOUN)

Chinyere was among the 8 inmates who received their certificates in various degrees while serving their prison sentences in prison

Okike Chinyere, has emerged as the best graduating student of the Peace and Conflict Resolution department at the National Open University (NOUN).

Channels TV reports that the female inmate of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos state command bagged a second-class upper degree in the course.

Okike Chinyere finished as the best student in Peace and Conflict Resolution department from NOUN. Photo credit: The Monarch

This was made known in a statement by the correctional service. Alegbe Afolabi, a male inmate was also awarded an MSc in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

One of the graduating inmates, Nweke Chibueze, in his vote of thanks, thanked the Controller General, Haliru Nababa, and the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN for the opportunity.

Chibueze pleaded for clemency for the graduating students so they can be freed to give their quota to the country’s development.

The state Controller of Correctional Service, Adewale Francis Adebisi presented of the Bachelor of Science certificate to eight graduands from the Lagos Command.

While speaking during the ceremony, Adebisi urged the graduands to imbibe the virtues of education.

