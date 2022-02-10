Influential religious leader and General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye would clock 80 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Following his big day, a special project would be commissioned by Daddy G.O as he is fondly called and his wife, in Bauchi

This development was made known by one of the sons of the renowned cleric through a Facebook post

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Pastor Folu, will commission a dialysis centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, in commemoration of his 80th birthday.

The inauguration of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre, ATBU, Bauchi, is to hold on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The Punch reports that one of the sons of the clerics, Leke, made this known in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 10.

Pastor Adeboye and his wife, pastor Foluke are set to inaugurate health centre at Bauchi Teaching Hospital ahead of his 80th birthday celebration. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Who built the centre?

The centre for the treatment of kidney-related ailments was built by His Love Foundation, the charity arm of the church.

The centre has dialysis machines, a 30KVA generator, medical water reverse osmosis purification system, amongst others.

The foundation had in the past established the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun state.

Previous projects

In 2017, Adeboye commissioned the first intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while a second facility was commissioned in May 2019 at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital in Jos. The foundation also has an intensive care unit at the Redeemer’s Health Centre Mowe, Ogun State, amongst others.

Adeboye, who would clock 80 on March 2, 2022, has been the R.C.C.G General Overseer for over 40 years and has been married to his wife, Folu, for 55 years.

