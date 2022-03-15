Pastor Paul Enenche has promised to present an aircraft gift to Bishop David Oyedepo to add to the one he currently uses

The founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre made the promise at the church’s combined service in Abuja

Pastor Enenche noted that he wants to live a kingdom-first lifestyle and be a major giver in the kingdom

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, says he will soon buy another aircraft for Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

Enenche said, Oyedepo, who is his father in the Lord, deserved another aircraft even though he had one he is currently using, PM News reported.

Pastor Paul Enenche, founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, promised to buy another aircraft for Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo credit: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Legit.ng gathers that the pastor made the promise while speaking at the church’s combined service at the Glory Dome, Abuja.

The cleric added that he wanted to live a kingdom-first lifestyle and that he wanted to be a major giver in the kingdom.

His words:

“I want to live a Kingdom-first lifestyle, start now! I want to be a major giver in the Kingdom, don’t wait! I believe that one day, I will buy my father in the Lord (Oyedepo), an aircraft.

“I’m trusting God for that, not that he can’t buy for himself, but this is just to add to what you have Sir, but before I reach that level, when he bought this current aircraft many years ago, I went to him with an offering; I said, “This is for aircraft’s tyre.”

“The meaning of it is; if I had enough money to buy the aircraft, I could have bought it but, since I cannot buy it now, at least this money is equivalent to the tyre – plenty money because every part of the elephant is big."

