The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has made another big arrest in Lagos, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

The agency recently nabbed a general overseer of the Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem with hard drugs

Meanwhile, the man of God was caught while on his way to a crusade outside the shores of Nigeria with 54 sticks of drugs

Lagos state - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for drug peddling.

The cleric was arrested while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

The agency spokesman, Femi Babafemi, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Sunday, March 13, on the official Facebook page of the NDLEA.

NDLEA spokesperson said Ekwem was apprehended at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on March 7, while on his way to Kenya for a three-week crusade. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

How he was caught

The youthful and popular preacher who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra state and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on Monday, March 7, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Babafemi, a laboratory test revealed that the sticks tested positive for cannabis.

In the statement titled, ‘Church General Overseer arrested with drugs at Lagos airport’, the NDLEA said when the drugs were tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis.

According to the statement, the clergyman confessed during a preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya.

How NDLEA nabbed notorious drug peddler in Taraba

In a similar event, operatives of the NDLEA in Taraba arrested one of the state's most wanted person.

The suspect, Micha Godwin was arrested on Tuesday, March 8 after the anti-narcotic squad raided his warehouse.

The raid was said to have led to the injury of seven officers while one vehicle was damaged.

NURTW boss MC Oluomo appointed NDLEA ambassador

In another report, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed the Lagos state NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo, as its ambassador.

This is part of the NDLEA's move to reinforce its partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers to tackle illicit drugs across Lagos state.

The spokesman of the Lagos state command of the NDLEA, Mallum Musa, said this in a statement signed on Friday, March 4, in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng