Lagosians around the Ikorodu area of Lagos are said to be stranded as the BRT has reportedly suspended its operations

This is coming on the heels of the murder of Bamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old fashion designer in the state

However, assuring residents in the state of utmost security and safety of the buses, the state government has said that the murderers will be brought to justice

Ikorodu, Lagos - There are indications that the murder of the 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwole, has forced the BRT to suspend its operations across Lagos state.

Punch's investigations around a BRT terminal in the Ikorodu part of the state on Tuesday, March 8, revealed that the management of the transport service has temporarily shut down its operations.

A staff of Primero who spoke with the newspaper without revealing his identity stated that the services have been closed following Oluwabamise's murder.

Sanwo-Olu said he is following all the investigations on Bamise's death

However, the BRT official said the state government will address the situation and resume operations soon.

For now, the alleged suspension of BRT services has left a lot of Lagosians strande who depend on the buses as their major means of transportation.

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu via Facebook on Monday, March 7, stated that his administration is following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that Oluwabamise gets the justice she deserves.

He assured citizens in the state that the BRT services will remain safe, despite the unfortunate incident.

Part of his statement on the issue read:

"We will therefore leave no stone unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

"The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and the management of Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate fully with security agencies in their investigations so that the full weight of the law is brought down on everyone involved in this ugly incident.

"To Oluwabamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that justice will be served"

Bamise’s murder: Police parade BRT driver, speak on assault, body mutilation

Earlier, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, the driver of the BRT Bus in which the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was reportedly killed was in the custody of the police command in Lagos.

Parading the suspect on Monday, March 7, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi noted that the force will expand the ongoing investigation into Anyawole's death to ascertain and track all who are involved in the murder.

Assuring the public and the bereaved family that justice will prevail in the end, CP Alabi noted that so far there was no proof of body mutilation of the deceased.

