Tiwa Savage has also joined the long list of Nigerians heartbroken and baffled over the tragic death of 22-year-old Bamise

Bamise had boarded the popular BRT enroute Oshodi from the Island in Lagos but she never got to her destination

Tiwa took to her Instagram account with a photo of the young girl as she lamented over the situation of things in the country

Award winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has also joined Nigerians in mourning the death of 22-year-old Bamise who was allegedly brutally murdered by a BRT driver.

Bamise went missing after she boarded a public transit on her way back from work on Saturday, February 26. She was said to be visiting her brother.

Tiwa Savage questions the safety of women in Nigeria Photo credit: @chiefagbabiaka/@tiwasavage

Her friend who is on Twitter as @Mercy_McQuin revealed that she took a BRT bus from Chevron going to Oshodi and dropped her voice notes informing her of where she was before her line went dead.

Bamise went from being declared missing to being found dead with some of her organs reportedly missing.

Tiwa Savage reacts to Bamise's death

The death of the young lady sparked huge reactions online as many pointed out how unsafe the country has become.

Tiwa Savage expressed heartbreak through a post on her Instagram story as she queried how women turn up dead from going about their various life activities.

The singer also shared a photo of the late Bamise.

BBNaija's Khloe shares experience similar to Bamise's BRT killing

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khloe took to social media to reveal that she had a similar experience to the alleged BRT killing.

The reality star shared a lengthy post where she highlighted how terrible the security situation in the country is.

According to Khloe, her sister ordered a ride for her to the airport and from the moment she met the driver, something seemed off.

She pointed out that the driver was behaving weirdly and she found out that he had a knife under his leg and the car smelled like unpleasant blood and illegal substances.

It wasn't until the reality star pretended to be on a call with her kid sister before the driver stopped the car and kicked her out.

