The father of the slain BRT tailor is still trying to unravel the mystery behind the death of his daughter, Bamise Ayanwola

In a recent interview granted, Bamise's dad disclosed that he is still finding it difficult to believe that she is dead

The 84-year-old man, a pastor added that the deceased as the last child is survived by nine siblings

The father of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old lady who was missing on Saturday, February 26, in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and later found dead, Mr Joseph, said he had not been himself since the demise of his daughter.

Joseph said this at his residence in the Olorunishola area of Ipaja-Ayobo, Lagos state.

The father disclosed that the deceased was the last of his 10 children, The Punch reports.

Bamise’s father is still in disbelief over his daughter's death. Photo credit: Yemisi Makinde Adedeji

84-year-old man, who is a pastor said:

“It is hard to believe that my daughter is no more.”

The man clarified that he doesn’t believe in protest because protest would not bring back his daughter.

Cry for help

He added that the government of Lagos state under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had promised to pay his family a condolence visit that he was still expecting him.

“As a man of God, I pray for him and other leaders from my altar every day so I want him to help me get justice."

Governor Sanwo-Olu promises justice for Oluwabamise

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via Facebook on Monday, March 7, stated that his administration is following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that Oluwabamise gets the justice she deserves.

He assured citizens in the state that the BRT services will remain safe, despite the unfortunate incident.

Part of his statement on the issue read:

"We will therefore leave no stone unturned in the investigations and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola."

Bamise’s murder: Police parade BRT driver

Earlier, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, the driver of the BRT bus in which the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was reportedly killed was reported to be in the custody of the police command in Lagos.

Parading the suspect on Monday, March 7, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi noted that the force will expand the ongoing investigation into Anyawole's death to ascertain and track all who are involved in the murder.

Assuring the public and the bereaved family that justice will prevail in the end, CP Alabi noted that so far there was no proof of body mutilation of the deceased.

