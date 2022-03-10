Lives have been lost in an accident which occured along the Lagos Ibadan expressway, on Thursday, March 10

The incident which involved the collision of two vehicles and a fuel tanker that went into flames has been confimred by the FRSC Ogun state command through a statement

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to drive cautiously and remain calm as efforts to put out the fire is underway

There is brewing tension in the air as many passengers are feared dead in multiple crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident involved two vehicles and a fuel tanker which went up in flames around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Prayer City, Daily Trust reports.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway is notorious for road crashes as it had claimed not less than 30 lives this year.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed Thursday’s crash in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She said:

“A multiple crash involving a Tanker and two other vehicles just occurred around mountain of fire church on the outward section of the LAGOS-IBADAN Expressway.

“There is an outbreak of fire at the scene. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished.”

