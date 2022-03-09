A reign of terror by armed bandits in Sakaba Dirin Daji and other neighboring villages is currently ongoing in the volatile area

The villages are all within Sakaba local government and Danko/wasagu area of the Zuru Emirate in Kebbi state

In the last few days, over 60 people, including security operatives, have lost their lives in what looks like a coordinated attack

Birnin Kebbi - Armed bandits have killed 19 security personnel, including 13 soldiers, in Kebbi state, a security source and residents told The Punch newspaper on Wednesday, March 9.

According to eye-witnesses quoted in the report, the battle erupted late Tuesday, March 8 in Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district, just a day after dozens of members of a self-defence militia were killed in the same area.

The source and residents said hundreds of gunmen invaded Kanya, engaging a combined military and police detachment in a three-hour gunfight.

A security personnel said:

“The death toll stands at 19. They include 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante. It was an intense fight that lasted more than three hours. The terrorists had the upper hand because of their sheer number.”

Vanguard newspaper reports that a popular cattle rearer, Shanu, and three others in the area and an undisclosed number of cattle belonging to the people of the village were taken away by the bandits.

A source told SaharaReporters:

“Some hours ago, some soldiers were deployed but unfortunately, the bandits have just killed eight of the soldiers. So sad, we are no longer safe.”

Speaking on the killing of the vigilantes, another source said that the deceased persons were ambushed after being fed wrong information regarding the location of the bandits.

Over 200 terrorists killed, 80 motorcycles destroyed in Niger state

Meanwhile, in Niger, over 200 armed bandits were recently killed in a gun battle in the state.

The firefight was said to have ensued between members of the Joint Security Taskforce in Niger and the outlaws in Rafi and Mariga local government areas of the state.

Also, a total of eighty (80) motorcycles were recovered while some cattle were also returned to their owners.

Buhari's govt uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU has exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with the insurgency.

Also, the minister disclosed that the agency had identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

