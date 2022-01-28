A serious tragedy was recorded at the Upper Iweka Junction in Onitsha, Anambra state on Friday, January 28

The disaster occurred after a fuel tanker that broke down at a bad portion of the busy Onitsha-Owerri road exploded into large flames

The development caused a long standstill of vehicles in and out of Onitsha as the fire service battled to put off the raging fire

Onitsha, Anambra - There was pandemonium in Onitsha, Anambra state on Friday morning, January 28, as a fuel tanker exploded at the Upper Iweka Junction.

According to The Punch, the incident happened around 8:30 am after the tanker broke down at a bad portion along the busy Onitsha-Owerri Road in front of the Relief Market.

A fire explosion rocked Onitsha, Anambra state on Friday when a petrol tanker laden with petrol sparked fire.

Source: Twitter

Fire service men both from Anambra and Delta states have arrived at the scene and are battling to put out the raging fire that has caused serious traffic gridlock along the expressway, The Nation added.

Many shops and buildings located near the scene of the explosion have been affected by the fire.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the cause of the fire is as a result of a tanker carrying fuel by Obodoukwu junction along Onitsha river Owerri road.

Ikenga said the situation is under control with the police and fire service on ground.

Okowa visits scene of fuel tanker explosion on Warri-Portharcout expressway

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, January 27, called for immediate assessment of the cause of the petroleum product tanker explosion, which razed down no fewer than 25 houses and destroyed valuables worth millions of naira in Delta state.

The incident, which occurred in Ohoror community in Ughelli north local government area of the state on Wednesday night, January 26, along the Warri-Portharcout expressway, reportedly claimed two lives in the two trucks involved in the explosion.

Okowa made the call when he visited the scene of the incident, even as he commiserated with the community on the tragedy and gave assurance that government would take steps to cushion the effect of the inferno on victims.

Source: Legit.ng