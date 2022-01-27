A petroleum tanker exploded in Ohoror, Ughelli North local government area in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 26

While visiting the scene, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa sent his deepest condolences to the victims and families affected

The governor also promised that his administration will work to buffer the effects and investigate the cause of the incident

Ughelli - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, January 27 called for immediate assessment of the cause of the petroleum product tanker explosion, which razed down no fewer than 25 houses and destroyed valuables worth millions of naira in Delta state.

The incident, which occurred in Ohoror community in Ughelli north local government area of the state on Wednesday night, January 26 along Warri-Portharcout expressway, reportedly claimed two lives in the two trucks involved in the explosion.

Governor Okowa at the scene of the fuel tanker explosion on Warri-Portharcout expressway. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Okowa made the call when he visited the scene of the incident, even as he commiserated with the community on the tragedy and gave assurance that government would take steps to cushion the effect of the inferno on victims.

The governor said that no effort would be spared in putting out the fire completely and directed the state director of fire service to remain on ground until the fire was completely extinguished and other oil trucks posing a threat to the community were evacuated.

The governor who was accompanied by some top government officials commended the fire service for the prompt response and advised the community to keep off from the fire scene in addition to being vigilant to avoid loss of lives.

Briefing the governor earlier, the state's director of fire services, Mr. Eugene Oziwele, said that his men were alerted at dawn and he quickly mobilized to the community.

He added that fire-fighting trucks were mobilised from Ughelli to ensure that the fire was extinguished completely.

Also briefing the governor, President-General of Uwheru Kingdom, Chief Macpherson Igbedi, said that no fewer than 20 houses were gutted by the fire and appealed for more efforts in evacuating an abandoned tanker laden with gas from exploding.

He said two trucks conveying gas and diesel rammed into each other at the Ohoror junction before the explosion occurred.

The chairman of Ughelli North Council, Chief Godwin Adode, was on hand to conduct the governor round the affected area.

Delta state govt to sustain partnership with FRSC on safe roads

In a related development, Governor Okowa has stated that his administration would sustain its partnership with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure safety on roads in the state.

Okowa stated this at a joint media briefing he held at Government House, Asaba, with the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on traffic management in the state recently.

On his part, Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for his administration's robust collaboration with the FRSC in its operations in the state in the last six years.

Delta state government donates five armoured carriers to army, police

Meanwhile, the Delta government on Wednesday, January 19 handed over five armoured personnel carriers to the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army and the state police command to strengthen their operations.

Presenting the armoured vehicles shortly after the state security council meeting held at Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa said three of the security vehicles were for the army while two were for the police.

The governor expressed appreciation to the various security commands in Delta for the work that they have been doing to consolidate peace and security in the state.

