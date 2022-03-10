Mr. Babatunde Fashola has opened up on the events that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, in the convoy that went on an inspection visit to the Second Niger Bridge.

According to the minister of works and housing, no death was recorded during the visit, however, attendees found out that the vehicle belonging to the police had an accident

Meanwhile, the federal government on Wednesday, March 9, disclosed that the bridge which had cost about N340 billion naira so far would be completed before the end of 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, the minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), stated that there was no death in the convoy that went on an inspection visit to the Second Niger Bridge on Tuesday, March 8.

In a statement by his special adviser, communications, Mr Hakeem Bello, the minister, however, stressed that the attendees discovered much later that a vehicle belonging to the police had been involved in an accident, This Day reports.

But he noted that two policemen injured in the process had been treated and released by the hospital, pointing out that the statement was necessary after he was inundated with calls as to the safety of the federal government’s team, TVC News added.

The minister noted one of the vehicles in the team of the Commissioner of Police from Anambra state had a mishap during which two policemen sustained injuries. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola

The statement affirmed:

“No fatal crash occurred during Tuesday’s inspection of the Second Niger Bridge by a federal government team led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari."

Other members of the delegation included Fashola, his labour and productivity counterpart, Dr. Chris Ngige and the managing director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Uche Orji.

He added that after a media briefing by members of the team, the chief of staff was conducted to the west approach at Asaba and the toll plaza of the bridge before returning to Abuja.

Presidency releases list of Buhari's completed and ongoing projects in southeast

Earlier, the presidency released a compendium of the president's ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and policy successes in the southeast region.

The projects were compiled by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE).

In a bid to decongest Lagos and to better serve the population in the southeast and south-south, the Buhari government said it is developing the eastern ports.

No part of Nigeria will be neglected - Buhari

In other news, President Buhari has said his government is committed to ensuring that no part of the country is neglected either because of geographical location or political affiliation.

The president said this during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the erosion and flood control project at Oghighe Uruala Ohukabi in Oguduasa Isukwuato local government area of Abia state.

The erosion and flood control project was one of the twenty ecological intervention projects approved by President Buhari for the first quarter of 2020.

