President Buhari has commissioned an erosion and flood control project and at Oghighe Uruala Ohukabi in Abia state

During the commissioning, the president who was represented at the event said his government will not neglect any region

Residents of the host communities expressed joy and hailed President Buhari for the construction of the project

Oguduasa Isukwuato LGA, Abia state - President Muhammadu Buhari says his government is committed to ensuring that no part of the country is neglected either because of geographical location or political affiliation.

Nigerian Tribune reported that President Buhari said this during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the erosion and flood control project at Oghighe Uruala Ohukabi in Oguduasa Isukwuato local government area of Abia state.

President Buhari says his administration is committed to ensuring that no part of the country is neglected. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng reports that the erosion and flood control project was one of the twenty ecological intervention projects approved by President Buhari for the first quarter of 2020.

It was specifically designed to address the challenges of soil erosion in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, President Buhari said the successful completion of the project would not only better the safety and well-being of the citizens of the surrounding communities but would also improve their standard of living.

The president was represented at the event by the deputy chief whip, House of Representatives and member representing Isukwuato Umunneochi federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

He further noted that the project would provide ample opportunities for socio-economic growth to members of the communities.

Residents of host communities commend Buhari

Meanwhile, some indigenes of the host communities have expressed joy over the construction of the project.

They commended President Buhari and Hon. Onyejeocha for coming to their aid.

It is gathered that the erosion control project will provide enabling environment for enhanced socio-economic activities amongst benefitting communities in the state.

