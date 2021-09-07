Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state on Thursday, September 9, the presidency has released a compendium of the president's ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and policy successes in the southeast region.

The projects were compiled by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE).

The presidency has released a compendium of the president's ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and policy successes in Southeast Nigeria.

1. Reconstruction of the Runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

In 2019, President Buhari approved a 10 billion Naira special intervention fund for the reconstruction of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Work is reportedly ongoing on the upgrade of the International Terminal Building.

2. The 200 billion Naira Second Niger Bridge

Work is also ongoing on the Second Niger Bridge. The project which comprises the Main Bridge across the River Niger, and 10km of a six-lane Expressway, in Onitsha and Asaba, is scheduled for 2022 completion.

3. Reconstruction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line

President Buhari has also done the ground-breaking for the reconstruction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line which links the southeastern states to a planned new Sea Port in Bonny, and to northern Nigeria.

4. Energizing Education Programme (EEP)

The EEP involves taking clean and reliable energy to the Federal Universities across Nigeria. One of the first EEP projects to be completed and launched was the 2.8MW Solar Power Plant at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi state.

5. Energizing Economies Initiative

This initiative involves taking clean and reliable energy to economic clusters, that is, markets, shopping complexes etc, across the country.

One of the first to be completed and launched was the first phase of the Ariaria Market (Aba) IPP, supplying electricity to 4,000 shops in the Market.

6. NSIA Healthcare Investments

President Buhari also approved the establishment of brand new $5.5m Medical Diagnostics Center in Umuahia, It is reportedly completed and operational.

7. Approval for new Air Force Base (Owerri) and Naval Base (Oguta) in Imo state

8. Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI)

According to the presidency, Ebonyi state was among the first set of state governments to sign up for the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI).

This led to the revitalization of a moribund Fertilizer Blending Plant in Abakaliki which now supplies NPK Fertilizer to farmers in the state and beyond.

9. ANOH gas processing plant

The presidency also listed among President Buhari's achievements a financial close on the ANOH gas processing plant with a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet of gas, and 1,200MW of electricity generation potential, in Imo state.

The project is reportedly a Joint Venture between Seplat Petroleum Development Company and the Nigerian Gas Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

10. Waltersmith Modular Refinery

President Buhari in 2020 commissioned the first phase of the Waltersmith Modular Refinery, with a production capacity of 270 million litres of petrol annually, in Imo state.

The president approved the investment of $10 million by the federal government into the project.

11. Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme

The presidency also stated that Imo state was selected as one of the seven pilot states for the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme.

The initiative is a $500m partnership between the federal government, AfDB Group, and other stakeholders including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Bank of Industry.

With the project, the Buhari government aims at establishing modern agro-processing centres across Nigeria.

12. Approval of new College of Education in Isu, Ebonyi state

13 Approval of new Federal Polytechnic in Ohodo, Enugu state

14. Approval of new Federal Science & Technical College (FSTC) in Amuzu, Ebonyi state

15. Road projects

More than 60 ongoing Federal road and bridge projects across the five states of the region, financed through SUKUK Bond and other mechanisms.

These include:

Sections 1 to 4 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Construction of Ihiala-Orlu Road in Isseke Town-Amafuo-Ulli with Spur (Ihiala-Orlu-Umuduru Section) in Anambra state

Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Route Section II: Anambra/Imo states Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road

Construction of Oseakwa Bridge in Anambra state

Rehabilitation of Old Enugu – Portharcourt Road (Agbogugu-Abia Border Spur to Mmaku)

Rehabilitation of Nsukka-Obollo-Ikem-Ehamufu-Nkalagu Road in Enugu state

Rehabilitation of Owerri-Umuahia Road Sections I, II & III Imo/Abia states

Rehabilitation of Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Road Section II: Anambra/Imo states Border-Ibinta-Okigwe Road

Rehabilitation of Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road Section I in Abia state

Rehabilitation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road Sections I and II in Ebonyi state, among others.

16. Equitable sharing of 362.5 billion Naira raised in Sovereign Sukuk Bonds

According to the presidency, the 362.5 billion Naira raised in Sovereign Sukuk Bonds so far since 2017 has been shared equally across the 6 geopolitical zones - which means that a little over 60 billion Naira has been allocated to the southeast.

17. The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

MTN Nigeria has recently announced its intention to reconstruct the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, under President Buhari’s Executive Order 7 (the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme), signed in 2019. The MTN Board has approved the company’s participation in the scheme.

18. Revival of ANAMMCO Limited factory

According to the presidency, the committed implementation of the automotive policy of the federal government has helped support the revival of the old Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Limited (ANAMMCO Limited) factory in Enugu state.

Since 2016 the revived factory has reportedly assembled more than 4,000 trucks, valued at tens of billions of Naira.

19. N-Power Build Programme

The formal flag-off of the N-Power Build Programme, the Buhari Administration’s Vocational Training and Apprenticeship programme, took place in Enugu state, on the premises of Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Limited (ANAMMCO Limited), on Friday, May 18, 2018.

20. Completion of a new 120MVA 132/33kV Substation in Awka,

The substation will reportedly deliver an additional 70MW of electricity capacity to Anambra state.

21. Other power projects

Completion of the following:

Installation and commissioning of 2Nos 132kV circuit breaker at Abakaliki Transmission Substation (T/S)

Installation of 33kV Nnewi Industrial CB at Onitsha T/S

Construction of a new 33kV IGI Feeder at Aba 132KV T/S

Energising of the 1X40MVA Substation at Nsukka

Installation of a 60MVA Transformer at GCM, Onitsha

60MVA Transformer in Aba

2X60MVA Transformers in New Haven, Enugu.

Completion of installation and commissioning into service of a brand new 300MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer in the Alaoji Transmission Substation, increasing the station's installed capacity from 450MVA to 750MVA. The new Transformer has reportedly boosted supply to Enugu Distribution Company, benefiting Abia North (Ohafia, Arochukwu, Item, Abriba), Imo State (Okigwe, Arondi-izuogu), and parts of Ebonyi and Rivers state.

Ongoing construction of 2x60MVA Substation in Amasiri and a 150MVA 330/132kV Substation in Abakaliki, both in Ebonyi State.

Ongoing construction of a 2x60MVA transmission substation in Ogbunike/Ogidi communities of Anambra state.

Completion in 2016 of a 330kV Switching Station (and associated Double Circuit lines) in Essien Udim/Ikot Ekpene local government area (LGA) of Awka Ibom state, to serve the southeast and North Central Nigeria. The Switching Station wheels power from 4 power plants into the National gridat , at Ugwuaji, in Enugu State, and onwards to other parts of the country.

22. Payment of pension arrears of former Biafran police

President Buhari in 2017 paid the pension arrears to police officers who were granted Presidential pardon in 2000 after serving in the former Biafran Police during the Nigerian Civil War.

The officers, and their next of kin, allegedly waited for their pensions for 17 years since the Presidential pardon before the backlog was cleared.

23. Completion and commissioning in 2018 of the Zik Mausoleum in Awka, Anambra state, 22 years after construction started.

24. Nigerian Army's partnership with Innoson Motors

The president also listed as Buhari's achievement in the southeast the partnership between the Nigerian Army and Innoson Motors, for the local production, modification and repair of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware.

25. FG's electric vehicle pilot

There is also an ongoing deployment of the federal government’s Electric Vehicle Pilot Project which is spearheaded by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

26. Completion of an MSMEs Shared Facility in Anambra

The presidency said an MSMEs Shared Facility at the Ogbunike Leather Trading Cluster, in Anambra state, has also been completed under the Buhari administration’s National MSME programme.

27. Water projects

Completion of Adada Dam in Enugu state and Amauzari Earth Dam, Imo

Completion of the Inyishi Regional Water Supply Project in Imo state

Completion of Ofeme Water Supply Project in Abia state

Completion of Uburu Water Supply Scheme in Ebonyi state

28. Development of Nigeria’s Eastern Ports

In a bid to decongest Lagos and to better serve the population in the southeast and south-south, the Buhari government said it is developing the eastern ports.

According to the presidency, the Calabar, Rivers, and Onne Ports have witnessed significant infrastructure upgrades and fiscal incentives to promote their attractiveness.

An LPG tanker berthed in the Eastern Ports (Rivers Port) for the first time ever in October 2019. Also in 2019, Onne Port received its first container ship in twelve years, while Calabar Port received its first container vessel in eleven years.

The Concession of Onitsha Inland River Port is reportedly now in its final stages.

No part of Nigeria will be neglected - Buhari

In other news, President Buhari has said his government is committed to ensuring that no part of the country is neglected either because of geographical location or political affiliation.

The president said this during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the erosion and flood control project at Oghighe Uruala Ohukabi in Oguduasa Isukwuato local government area of Abia state.

The erosion and flood control project was one of the twenty ecological intervention projects approved by President Buhari for the first quarter of 2020.

