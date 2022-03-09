A piece of news that would excite the people of the southeast region, the federal government has announced a new date that the second niger bridge would be completed

The chief of staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari made this disclosure and assured the people that the second Niger bridge will be completed before the end of 2022

Meanwhile, the bridge is a project which comprises the Main Bridge across the River Niger, and 10km of a six-lane Expressway, in Onitsha and Asaba, is scheduled for 2022 completion

Gambari spoke on Tuesday, March 8, when he led the minister of power and housing, Babajide Fashola, his counterpart in the Labour and Employment Ministry, Dr. Chris Ngige, and other top government officials, including from Delta and Anambra states, to walk through the 1.6km from the Onitsha to Asaba end.

While commending the contractor for the speedy pace of the work at the bridge, the chief of staff said that the quality of the project would last for decades, The Punch reports.

A total amount of N340bn has so far been released for the implementation of the second Niger Bridge project. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Today, we have inspected the Owerri interchange which is about 87 per cent completed.

“When completed, it will reduce the pressure of the first Niger bridge. We are happy not only with the speed of the work, but also that the quality of the bridge will last for decades.

“The bridge links will be completed around April while the project will be delivered by the end of 2022.”

Cost of the project

The project which cost about N340 billion, Fashola said would boost the economy when completed.

Presidency releases list of Buhari's completed and ongoing projects in southeast

Earlier, the presidency released a compendium of the president's ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and policy successes in the southeast region.

The projects were compiled by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE).

In a bid to decongest Lagos and to better serve the population in the southeast and south-south, the Buhari government said it is developing the eastern ports.

No part of Nigeria will be neglected - Buhari

In other news, President Buhari has said his government is committed to ensuring that no part of the country is neglected either because of geographical location or political affiliation.

The president said this during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of the erosion and flood control project at Oghighe Uruala Ohukabi in Oguduasa Isukwuato local government area of Abia state.

The erosion and flood control project was one of the twenty ecological intervention projects approved by President Buhari for the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Legit.ng