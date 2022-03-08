Lagos speaker and members of the state Assembly have reacted angrily to the death of Bamise Ayanwole

Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers while addressing protesters who stormed the Assembly earlier in the day with the sister of the deceased, disclsoed that Justice would be served

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old was reportedly killed inside a BRT vehicle on her way from the Lekki area of the state recently

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday, March 8, promised that the legislative arm of the state government must ensure justice is served in the case of the alleged murder of Bamise Ayanwole.

Obasa through his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, made this disclosure while addressing some protesters who stormed the House to urge the lawmakers to act on the case of the victim.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, with his colleagues addressing protesters and relations of Bamise Ayanwole.

The protesters

The protesters, who came to the Assembly with the immediate elder sister of the deceased, said it was painful that such an incident happened.

They called for more efforts by the government to ensure the security of lives and property is delivered.

Obasa's position

Obasa, who said he and his colleagues were very concerned about the incident, sympathised with the family and friends of the victim.

While urging Nigerians not to preempt the police who are investigating the case, he said the House would continue to follow up to ensure justice is served appropriately.

He told the protesters that:

"The erroneous belief that it would be swept under the carpet is unnecessary. The driver has been arrested and is in custody.

"We are watching and must ensure justice is done on the case. The Governor has spoken about it and I just want to appeal that we work together to get justice.

"We will do everything to make sure that justice is served. Justice must be served. And everybody in Lagos must be protected."

The International Women's Day

Earlier during the plenary, the Speaker urged Nigeria, its citizens and leaders to use the opportunity of International Women's Day to address whatever is lacking in the push for equity for women.

Commending women for their resilience and importance, Obasa, however, expressed sadness that the women have become victims of heinous crimes.

He said:

"As a government, we must look inward to see the areas that are beneficial to the women. Women have become victims of violence and other crimes. What have we done for the emancipation of our women? How much of our women have we lost during child birth?

"We must encourage our women to be successful and live better."

He charged all the committees of the House to work for the benefit of women in the State.

Bamise’s murder: Police parade BRT driver

Earlier, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, the driver of the BRT bus in which the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was reportedly killed was reported to be in the custody of the police command in Lagos.

Parading the suspect on Monday, March 7, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi noted that the force will expand the ongoing investigation into Anyawole's death to ascertain and track all who are involved in the murder.

Assuring the public and the bereaved family that justice will prevail in the end, CP Alabi noted that so far there was no proof of body mutilation of the deceased.

