Former CBN governor and Kano emir, Lamido Sanusi has again shed more light on Islamic banking in Nigeria and how some personalities in the country are bent on being untruthful using religion in disguise

According to Sanusi, Islamic banking is in no way connected to or related to the Islamisation of the country and there is no plan to do so

The former monarch stated further that the benefits of the Islamic banking model were large while noting that ten years after, the narration has changed and it is embraced by non-Muslims

The 14th Emir of Kano and the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accused some Nigerians of manipulating religion to cover the truth.

He made this assertion while reacting to the backdrop of the controversy that trailed the introduction of the non-interest financial system otherwise known as Islamic banking.

Sanusi, who was a guest at the 5th national discourse of the companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, held at the University of Lagos, said the CBN made efforts to explain to people that there was nothing like Islamisation of the country, Daily Trust reports.

Those against it

However, he said the CBN couldn’t stop because of the few people who refused to listen to the explanations of the apex bank, noting that the benefits of the Islamic banking model were enormous.

The conversation now

According to him, the non-Muslims later embraced it after considering the huge benefits inherent in it as 40 percent of those who initially subscribed for Jaiz Bank shares are non-Muslims.

He said:

“We had people who know the truth or don’t want to know the truth but who chose to manipulate religion for other reasons.”

