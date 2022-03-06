The Nigerian Air Force says it has every reason to celebrate after 59 years of the Service in the country

To commemorate the anniversary, a church service was held at the Protestant Church inside the NAF Base in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, specially thanked officers and men of the NAF for their hard work and sacrifices

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday, May 30, held a church service in commemoration of NAF Day 2023, its 59th-anniversary celebration, in Abuja.

The church service followed the Juma't service on Friday, May 28, in preparation for the NAF Day 2023 scheduled for Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 7 in Enugu.

The Chief of Air Staff in a group photo with the clergy and other senior officers after the church service. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

Source: Facebook

Speaking during the service attended by a Legit.ng reporter, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, noted that the Nigerian Air Force has witnessed significant growth and transformation in the last 59 years.

He said:

''Today’s thanksgiving service is our recognition of the supremacy of Almighty God, who has benevolently kept and preserved each and every one of us to see this day and also be part of this success story of the Nigerian Air Force.

''Hence, we are returning all the glory back to God for having seen the Service through these 59 years.

''Indeed, since my inception as the Chief of the Air Staff, God has showered his grace, mercies and love on me as a person and to us all collectively as a Service.

''We therefore have every reason to thank God and be grateful for all the achievements, tough times and for sparing us till date in spite of all the challenges we have faced.

''I would say with all humility that the Church has indeed been instrumental to this success story, as it is always interceding for the Service and her leaders.

''We, at HQ NAF, are very thankful and appreciative of your labour of love and it’s our prayers that God will reward each and every one of you.''

Air Marshal Amao also commended all personnel and civilian staff of the NAF for their services and commitment to duty, as well as for being good and worthy ambassadors of the Service.

The CAS also acknowledged and appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting and providing the enabling environment for NAF to have the achievements recorded so far.

He said through the support of the federal government, several platforms including both manned and unmanned aircraft systems, have recently been acquired and inducted into the NAF.

He said the new platforms have significantly bolstered NAF's conduct of air operations in concert with its sister Services.

