The Nigerian Air Force has reiterated its commitment to national security in safeguarding lives and properties

On Thursday, April 6, the Nigerian Air Force recorded another giant stride by commissioning its new base in Igbemo, Ekiti state

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated that some aircraft had been earmarked for the new base

Ekiti, Igbemo - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday, April 6, held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new base in Igbemo, Ekiti state.

The new NAF base is close to the agro-allied airport in the southwest state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, thanked the governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji, for his commitment to the project, which sits on 1,257 hectares of land.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, and governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji at the commissioning of the new Air Force Base. Photo Credit: Nigerian Air Force

Source: Facebook

His words:

"It is pertinent to mention that the event we are witnessing today is part of a process that commenced on the February 11, 2022 when the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kaypde Fayemi paid a courtesy visit to NAF Headquarters to solicit support for the Ekiti Agro-allied airport project.

"We are therefore encouraged by the promise of His Excellency, Dr Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji to assist the Nigerian Air Force in developing some of infrastructure of the new base.

"This will facilitate the speedy deployment of our personnel to the base.

Air Marshal Amao added that part of the NAF strategy for meeting the increasing demands of new security challenges is establishing new Bases at strategic locations.

He noted that:

"The new Nigerian Air Force Base Ekiti will provide operational services to NAF platforms operating in the southwest geopolitical zone of the country."

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the acquisition of more platforms for the Nigerian Air Force.

He stated that:

"A few of these platforms were delivered to the Nigerian Air Force in December 2022, while others are to be delivered in the coming months with additional new Bases and additional hangar will be required for the seamless operations of some of the platforms in line with the principles of air dispersal and optimization."

The Chief of Air Staff also stated that some aircraft had been earmarked for the new base.

Governor Oyebanjo reacts to new Air Force infrastructure

On his part, Governor Oyebanji stated that the initiative is a result of the several efforts of his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the support of the immediate past CAS Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (rtd).

He said:

"The discussion for the operational base started in 2020 when the former CAS paid a courtesy visit to the state to inspect the location for the proposed Ekiti Cargo airport.

"When I assumed office, one of my first journeys to Abuja was to the office of the CAS to urge him to hasten the process of establishing their Operational Base in the Ekiti Airport as promised.

"It delights me greatly that today's event is in fulfilment of our strategic vision of expanding security architecture and air military presence in our dear state."

The governor expressed delight that a military base in the state will further strengthen Ekiti's security needs.

He also added that his administration would provide some logistics support during the takeoff phase of the infrastructural development of the base.

Source: Legit.ng