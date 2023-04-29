Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for directing that the 2023 National Population Census be postponed

Ortom's reaction was contained in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Terver Akase on Saturday in Makurdi while Obi took to Twitter to speak on the development

Meanwhile, the exercise was postponed to a date that will be determined by the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu, president-elect that would be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Recall Governor Ortom had on April 13, 2023, called on the federal government to postpone the planned census until adequate security was guaranteed in the country.

Ortom lauds Buhari as he approves the postponement of the 2023 National Population Census

Source: Facebook

Ortom reacts to the postponement of 2023 census, lauds Buhari

The governor in a statement by his media adviser, Terver Akase, stated that conducting the census would amount to injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians who have been displaced from their ancestral homes and are living in IDP camps in Benue State and other parts of the country, The Nigerian Guardian report added.

Ortom added,

“With the postponement of the census now approved by President Buhari, the Federal Government should ensure that Nigerians whose communities have been taken over by bandits and armed herders regain their lands and return home.”

Peter Obi reacts, says it was a welcome development

Meanwhile, Peter Obi took to his verified Twitter handle to commend Buhari's decision.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 29, reads thus:

"FGN's decision to postpone the 2023 Population and Housing Census, scheduled for 3-7 May 2023, to a date to be determined by the incoming Administration is a propitious and welcome development. National Census is a critical development and nation-building tool.

"Even though Nigeria is long overdue for a census, conducting one requires proper planning and diligence to ensure the sanctity of the results; the efficacy of the data gathered therefrom, as well as their utility in driving national development goals, our living standards and growing national housing deficits. It is hoped that when eventually the census is conducted, it will serve as confidence-building measures instead of being fraught with the usual controversy."

Tinubu to decide new date for 2023 census as Buhari approves postponement

The incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will decide when the 2023 national census will commence following President Muhammadu Buhari's approval to postpone.

The national census had initially been slated for Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7 but was cancelled on Friday, April 28 for a later date.

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, April 29, it was gathered that a meeting was held at the State House in Abuja between the federal executive council and the chairman of the national population commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra.

Source: Legit.ng