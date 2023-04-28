The Nigerian Air Force says it is set to commemorate its 59 years of existence in what will be a ceremony that will thrill and enlighten many Nigerians.

This was disclosed by Air Commodore Chukwuedo Illoh, the chairman Organizing Committee, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day Celebration 2023 at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter at Nigerian Air Force Headquarters.

According to him, the Service has grown over the years into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and even beyond.

He said at the briefing:

It is pertinent to note that the NAF has also made appreciable progress and significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian and peace-keeping operations as well as restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent. It is only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years Members of the Press, the Theme of the 59th Anniversary Celebration, is "Doctrinal Imperative for Successful Nigerian Air Force Operations".

As you may be aware, the NAF is a highly technical Service with the fundamental mission of 'ensuring the integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfil other air power tasks demanded by national defence and security imperatives'. To this end, this year's Theme is aimed at emphasizing and promoting air mindedness among NAF personnel and ensuring a common frame of reference on the most effective approach to air power employment especially in joint military operations at this critical stage in our Nation's history.

Accordingly, to mark this year's NAF Day Celebration, series of activities have been lined up to enlighten the citizens of NAF efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality within the Country. There will be series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at NAF units across the country. These activities include Juma'at prayers and Interdenominational Church Service. The Juma'at prayers will take place today, 28 April 2023 while the Inter-denominational Church service takes place on Sunday, 30 April 2023 respectively. There will also be medical out reaches to host communities across the country on 2 May 2023. Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers' Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activitie…

