Earlier, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) accused the federal government of denying it the use of the Eagle Square to mark the Workers’ Day celebration, while noting the celebration will be held on the streets of Abuja to deepen its reconnection with the people

Following the workers' threat, FG made a u-turn and gave permission for the Labour Union to use Eagle Square to hold this year's May Day celebration, slated for Monday, May 1st

Confirming the development, the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said he had called his counterpart in the FCT ministry to resolve the issue

The Federal Government has finally reversed its decision on the disapproval of Eagle Square for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to hold its May Day celebration, Daily Trust reported on Sunday, April 30.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory had earlier withdrawn permission given to organised labour to use Eagle Square in Abuja for its May Day celebration.

The federal government has granted NLC access to Eagle Square for its May Day celebration. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

The withdrawal came barely three days before the celebration of International Workers’ Day on Monday, May 1st.

But the congress on Saturday, April 29, said it had resolved to hold its celebrations on the streets of Abuja following the authority’s withdrawal of access to the usual venue, The Cable reported.

Ngige reacts on behalf of FG and approves the venue for Workers' Day celebration

Reacting to the development, the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said he had called his counterpart in the FCT ministry to resolve the issue.

Ngige said when he contacted his colleague, the minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, blamed the development on some overzealous officials, The SUN newspaper report added.

