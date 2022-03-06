Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, clocked 85 on Saturday, May 5, and congratulatory messages have continued to pour in

Among those who hailed Obasanjo, was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, praising him for his commitment to the unity of Nigeria

Tinubu, who showered prayers on the celebrant, listed some attributes of the former leader, saying he is bold and courageous

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has worked tirelessly for Nigeria, Africa and indeed the black race.

Tinubu, in a felicitation message to Obasanjo who clocked 85 years on Saturday, March 5, said the former leader has remained committed to the greatness of our dear nation and has also made some very useful contributions.

According to the former Lagos state governor, he has had disagreements with Obasanjo on some issues but they are without animosity.

The message which was issued by his media office, and shared on the Tinubu Support Group -TSG Facebook page read in part:

"There have been instances where I have disagreed with President Obasanjo on important substantive issues. Our debates have been spirited yet always professional and without personal animus."

Tinubu who noted that he has earned his stripes as an important statesman identified two key attributes of the former president which are boldness and courage.

He stated:

“Baba Obasanjo is bold and courageous and will continue to be so for that is the essence of his character."

He prayed to God to keep Obasanjo for many more years, grant him good health and more energy to keep serving Nigeria.

Jonathan celebrates Obasanjo at 85

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, joined family and friends to celebrate the former Nigerian leader on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Jonathan had nothing but praises for Obasanjo as he described him as a beacon of hope and a peacemaker

In his goodwill message shared on his Facebook page, the former president said the celebrant was an accomplished leader.

Jonathan prayed that Obasanjo will enjoy good health, strength, and peace in all spheres of life.

Farmers celebrate Obasanjo at 85

Legit.ng had earlier reported that farmers across the country joined Nigerians in celebrating Obasanjo as he clocked a new age.

In a birthday message to Obasanjo, the founder of Agrichainx Innovative Technology, Godfrey Otoaye and head of partnership of the organisation, Peace Patrick, said Nigeria would be peaceful and conducive to live in should all leaders encourage their people to farm as the former president does.

They called on the youths across the country to ensure they get involved in active farming businesses.

