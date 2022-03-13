Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria's former president said as a trained soldier he was reluctant to be in political power

The 85-year-old made the clarification a symposium held to celebrate his 85th birthday in Abeokuta, Ogun state

Obasanjo explained that despite his reluctance reluctance, political power “chased” him until he could no longer run

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that he did not run after power, but power ran after him.

Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo made this known at a symposium organised by the Kegite Club to celebrate his 85th birthday, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says he did not run after power. Photo credit: Aminu Adam

Source: Facebook

According to him, he remains a pan Africanist and a core Nigerian, adding that he would never entertain anything that is neither Nigerian nor African.

The event which had renowned journalists Dr. Yemi Faroumbi present described Obasanjo as someone who at no time ran after power, adding that by his military training, soldiering and politics do not go together, The Punch added.

Obasanjo in reaction to the former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines' statement said he was stuck to separation between soldiering and politics.

The former president in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi was quoted as saying:

“I was at a time as you (Farounbi) mentioned once reluctant to be in political power. I was trained as a soldier. One of my training is that soldiering and politics don’t go together and I stuck to that.

“But as you rightly said while I stuck to separation between soldiering and politics, power started chasing me and I ran, and I ran and I ran, and until I could not run out of the reach of power.

“I believed that without being immodest, the fact that I was not looking for power, power was looking for me make a drought of business.”

Source: Legit.ng